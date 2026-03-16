Wilson Isidor Injury: Manages injury

Isidor (undisclosed) couldn't come off the bench during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Brighton due to managing an injury, according to coach Regis Le Bris, per the Sunderland Echo. "It wasn't possible [to bring Wilson on] because he got an injury. We were really on the edge. We were cautious. We could have pushed him, but it was risky."

Isidor is currently nursing an injury and wasn't fit to feature off bench during Saturday's clash against the Seagulls, as coach Regis Le Bris chose not to risk him late in the game. Sunderland are already stretched thin due to multiple injuries across the squad, so the decision to keep him out was likely a precaution. That said, if he ends up missing additional time, his absence should only have a limited impact for the Black Cats since he has mostly operated as a bench option this campaign.