Wilson Isidor News: Finds back of net
Isidor scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against Everton.
Isidor came on for only 13 minutes Sunday but still bagged a goal, scoring in the 81st minute to put the match to rest. The forward now has two goals in his past four appearances despite not starting in any of those games. He now has six goals this season in 31 appearances (11 starts).
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