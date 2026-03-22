Wilson Isidor headshot

Wilson Isidor News: Fit for Newcastle game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Isidor (undisclosed) is a bench option for Sunday's tilt versus Newcastle United.

Isidor has been cleared after dealing with a bruise and will provide depth, as he has done routinely throughout the campaign. He has started once in his last nine appearances, notching six shots (one on target), two tackles (one won) and four clearances.

Wilson Isidor
Sunderland
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