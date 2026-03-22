Wilson Isidor News: Fit for Newcastle game
Isidor (undisclosed) is a bench option for Sunday's tilt versus Newcastle United.
Isidor has been cleared after dealing with a bruise and will provide depth, as he has done routinely throughout the campaign. He has started once in his last nine appearances, notching six shots (one on target), two tackles (one won) and four clearances.
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