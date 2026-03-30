Wilson Isidor News: Makes international debut for Haiti

Isidor came off the bench at halftime during Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Tunisia, making his senior international debut for Haiti, according to his club.

Isidor's first cap for Les Grenadiers is a milestone moment for the Black Cat forward, who looks set to play a key role in Haiti's World Cup preparations heading into the summer. Coming on at the half in his debut suggests the staff already see him as a front line option, and with the 2026 World Cup in June on the horizon, Isidor could well be lining up as the starting number nine for Haiti when it matters most. This season, he made 19 appearances for Sunderland (12 starts) and scored four goals across all competitions.