Wilson Isidor News: Scores late goal in 4-3 loss

Isidor scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 loss versus Aston Villa.

Isidor scored Sunderland's third goal as Sunderland lost 4-3 to Aston Villa. They scored this goal to bring it back to 3-3 with just a few minutes to go, but Villa scored in injury time. He only made a six-minute appearance in scoring this goal. He was assisted by Enzo le Fee for his fifth goal of the season. The attacker has started 11 games this season, but hasn't started in the Premier League since early December.