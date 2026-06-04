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Wilson Isidor News: Set for Haiti attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Isidor has been named in Haiti's World Cup squad as one of the key attacking options under coach Sebastien Migne, arriving at the tournament after a solid season with Sunderland in the Premier League.

Isidor contributed six goals across 32 appearances including 11 starts this season, demonstrating the finishing instinct and physical presence that make him a genuine goal threat even in limited playing time. His pace, directness and ability to create danger in one-on-one situations give Haiti a dynamic attacking weapon capable of causing problems for any defensive unit, and his Premier League experience ensures he will not be overawed by the occasion of a first World Cup. For Haiti, Isidor represents one of the more dangerous attacking outlets available to manager Sebastien Migne, and his ability to impact matches from the bench as well as the starting lineup gives the coach flexibility in how he deploys his attacking resources against Brazil, Morocco and Scotland.

Wilson Isidor
Sunderland
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