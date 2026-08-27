Wilson Isidor News: Signs new Sunderland deal
Isidor has signed a new contract with Sunderland through 2030, the club announced.
Isidor has committed his long-term future to Sunderland after recording 19 goals across 82 appearances since initially joining on loan from Zenit in 2024. The 26-year-old finished last season in a substitute role and also began the new campaign on the bench, leaving him without a guaranteed place in the starting XI. However, Isidor should remain heavily involved in the attacking rotation and could work his way back into a starting role as the season progresses.
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