Wilson Isidor News: Signs new Sunderland deal

Isidor has signed a new contract with Sunderland through 2030, the club announced.

Isidor has committed his long-term future to Sunderland after recording 19 goals across 82 appearances since initially joining on loan from Zenit in 2024. The 26-year-old finished last season in a substitute role and also began the new campaign on the bench, leaving him without a guaranteed place in the starting XI. However, Isidor should remain heavily involved in the attacking rotation and could work his way back into a starting role as the season progresses.