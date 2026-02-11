Odobert went down with a scary injury Tuesday, and his scans have revealed the worst, with the attacker now out due to a torn ACL. This only adds to the club's injury concerns moving forward, as they will have to do without another attacker or midfielder, already missing more than 10 players due to injury. He will now focus on the next season as he prepares for a recovery period of around nine months, with a return expected after the first few months of the 2026\/27 season. The club will have to find a new option on the right after Odobert assumed a couple of starts in a row recently, with Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel likely to assume more time until Mohammed Kudus (quadriceps) is fit again.