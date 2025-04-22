Wilson Odobert News: Seven crosses Monday

Odobert recorded one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Odobert recorded seven crosses in Monday's loss as Spurs fell down two goals early and had to fight back. Even though Pedro Porro and Mathys Tel took up many of the crossing opportunities, Odobert still found a way to set a season high in that category. He also put one shot on target and created one chance before he was subbed off in the 67th minute for Brennan Johnson. With him unlikely to see many minutes in the Europa League semifinals, he has a good chance to earn starts in the next two Premier League matches in order to rest Spurs' main attacking starters.