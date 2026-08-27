Wisdom Mike News: Joins Club Brugge

Mike has completed a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich to Club Brugge, signing a contract through 2029, the club announced.

Mike leaves Bayern after progressing through the club's academy and making five competitive appearances for the senior side following his debut shortly after turning 17. The German youth international primarily operates on the wing and arrives in Belgium as a highly rated prospect with experience around Bayern's first team. Mike now joins Brugge on a long-term deal and should have an opportunity to earn more regular senior minutes as he continues his development.