Wladimiro Falcone News: Allows one goal in Fiorentina clash
Falcone registered two saves and one clearance and gave up one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.
Falcone was beaten by a pearler by Jack Harrison and batted away a couple of shots afterward. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in seven fixtures, giving up 15 goals and making 23 saves and 14 clearances over that span. Up next, Lecce will face Verona away Saturday.
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