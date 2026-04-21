Wladimiro Falcone headshot

Wladimiro Falcone News: Allows one goal in Fiorentina clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Falcone registered two saves and one clearance and gave up one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

Falcone was beaten by a pearler by Jack Harrison and batted away a couple of shots afterward. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in seven fixtures, giving up 15 goals and making 23 saves and 14 clearances over that span. Up next, Lecce will face Verona away Saturday.

Wladimiro Falcone
Lecce
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