Wladimiro Falcone News: Allows three goals versus Como

Falcone recorded three saves and one clearance and conceded three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Como.

Falcone couldn't do a lot more on three clear-cut scoring opportunities and even prevented the score from getting more out of hand with some nice interventions. He has kept two clean sheets in the last six contests, making 13 saves and giving up seven goals. Up next, Lecce will host Crmeonese next Sunday.