Wladimiro Falcone headshot

Wladimiro Falcone News: Allows two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Falcone recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over Sassuolo.

Falcone saw two goals go while making four saves during the win over Sassuolo. He"s conceded six goals in the last seven league appearances, making 22 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Genoa for the final game of the season on Sunday, who have scored just three goals in the last five contests.

Wladimiro Falcone
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