Wladimiro Falcone News: Allows two in loss

Falcone made two saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Napoli.

Falcone didn't have a chance in either goal he allowed and also made some nice interventions throughout the contest but fantasy-wise this was far from a good game for the goalkeeper. This has been a campaign full of ups and downs for Falcone and right now his numbers are generating mixed reactions as he averaged two goals allowed per game over the last four but at the same time racked up 15 saves during that stretch.