Wladimiro Falcone News: Beaten once in Pisa match

Falcone recorded six saves and two clearances and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win versus Pisa.

Falcone couldn't blank the opponents but had a strong showing nonetheless, recording his highest number of saves in three months and protecting his team's lead several times. He has kept one clean sheet in the last five rounds, parrying away 16 shots and allowing seven goals. Up next, Lecce will host Juventus on Saturday.