Wladimiro Falcone News: Beaten once in Roma clash

Falcone made one save and two clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Falcone had a strong save on Lorenzo Pellegrini in the first half, but didn't look great on Robinio Vaz's goal, not reading the cross properly and rejecting the ball only after it had crossed the line. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in five matches, making 16 saves and giving up nine goals over that span. Up next, Lecce will host Atalanta on April 6.