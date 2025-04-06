Wladimiro Falcone News: Beaten once in Venezia tilt
Falcone recorded three saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.
Falcone was beaten by a teammate, Antonino Gallo, on a free kick and stopped a pair of dangerous Venezia shots before and after the goal. He hasn't secured a clean sheet in six rounds, giving up nine goals and making 21 saves. Lecce will visit Juventus on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now