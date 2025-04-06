Fantasy Soccer
Wladimiro Falcone News: Beaten once in Venezia tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Falcone recorded three saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.

Falcone was beaten by a teammate, Antonino Gallo, on a free kick and stopped a pair of dangerous Venezia shots before and after the goal. He hasn't secured a clean sheet in six rounds, giving up nine goals and making 21 saves. Lecce will visit Juventus on Saturday.

