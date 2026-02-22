Wladimiro Falcone News: Beaten twice in Inter clash

Falcone made six saves and two clearances and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Falcone had a few top-notch saves as he and the Lecce defense resisted until late in the game, but they eventually caved twice because of two successful corner kicks by Inter. He has secured two clean sheets in the last five games, making 10 saves and giving up four goals. Up next, Lecce will face Como away Saturday.