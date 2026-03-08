Wladimiro Falcone News: Concedes once against Cremonese

Falcone made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Cremonese.

Falcone had another quality and busy display, bouncing back from giving up multiple goals in the previous two fixtures, but Cremonese scored through a quick combination in the box early in the second half. He has secured one clean sheet in the last six rounds, making 16 saves and surrendering eight goals. Up next, Lecce will face Napoli away Saturday.