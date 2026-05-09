Wladimiro Falcone News: Concedes once in Juventus clash

Falcone made five saves and three clearances and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Falcone was beaten by Dusan Vlahovic from point-blank range in the first minute of the game and seemed a little uncertain at times later on, but Juventus didn't cash in. He has kept one clean sheet in 11 matches. He has surrendered five goals and made 18 saves in the last five tilts. Up next, Lecce will face Sassuolo away.