Wladimiro Falcone News: Concedes one in loss

Falcone made two saves and conceded one goal during Friday's 1-0 loss against Fiorentina.

Falcone couldn't do much when Robin Gosens headed home a cross from point-blank range to score the lone goal of the match. From a fantasy standpoint, it definitely hurt the goalkeeper's output the fact that he couldn't make enough saves to become a positive net. Anyway, Falcone has been much better as of late, with 17 saves, just three goals conceded and two clean sheets over his last starts.