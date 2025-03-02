Wladimiro Falcone News: Concedes one in loss
Falcone made two saves and conceded one goal during Friday's 1-0 loss against Fiorentina.
Falcone couldn't do much when Robin Gosens headed home a cross from point-blank range to score the lone goal of the match. From a fantasy standpoint, it definitely hurt the goalkeeper's output the fact that he couldn't make enough saves to become a positive net. Anyway, Falcone has been much better as of late, with 17 saves, just three goals conceded and two clean sheets over his last starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now