Wladimiro Falcone News: Concedes three goals

Falcone made three saves and allowed three goals in Monday's 3-0 loss versus Atalanta.

Falcone made three saves and conceded three goals in Monday's 3-0 loss against Atalanta, extending his run to six straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper is often heavily involved, making clean sheets difficult to come by, recording 87 saves, conceding 43 goals and keeping eight clean sheets in 31 appearances this season. He will look to bounce back against Bologna on Sunday.