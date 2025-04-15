Wladimiro Falcone News: Decent day in net

Falcone registered five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Juventus.

Falcone had a good performance against Juventus on Saturday despite the loss. The 30 year old did concede two goals, but he made five saves, two diving saves, and two from inside his own box. Despite owning a respectable save percentage of 67.3 on the season, Falcone has not kept a clean sheet since February 28 against Fiorentina. With Lecce barely safe from relegation, they will need Falcone to have a big shift against Como on Saturday.