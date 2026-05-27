Wladimiro Falcone News: Ends season with clean sheet

Falcone made one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 win against Genoa.

Falcone was called into action just once, a second half effort he handled comfortably to preserve the clean sheet. The goalkeeper ends the season with 10 clean sheets, his highest tally across four seasons with Lecce, a remarkable achievement given the team's battle for survival in the final stretch, which they ultimately succeeded in. Across his 38 starts he allowed 50 goals and made 110 saves during the campaign.