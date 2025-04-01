Wladimiro Falcone News: Five saves in loss
Falcone had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Roma.
Despite the loss, Falcone was able to limit Roma to just a goal while making five saves and allowing once Saturday. He's conceded eight goals in the last five appearances, totaling 18 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Venezia on Sunday, who have scored just one goal in the last five contests.
