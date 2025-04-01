Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wladimiro Falcone headshot

Wladimiro Falcone News: Five saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Falcone had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Roma.

Despite the loss, Falcone was able to limit Roma to just a goal while making five saves and allowing once Saturday. He's conceded eight goals in the last five appearances, totaling 18 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Venezia on Sunday, who have scored just one goal in the last five contests.

Wladimiro Falcone
Lecce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now