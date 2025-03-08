Wladimiro Falcone News: Gives up three goals against Milan

Falcone had seven saves and four clearances and conceded three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus AC Milan.

Falcone did what he could to stop the opponents, coming close to his season high in saves, including a few brilliant ones, but Milan overwhelmed his defense in the second half and created a host of clear-cut opportunities, eventually scoring three times, including one PK and an own goal. He has kept three clean sheets in the last five rounds, making 18 saves and allowing five goals. Lecce will face Genoa away Friday.