Wladimiro Falcone News: Gives up two goals versus Bologna

Falcone made two saves and two clearances and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Bologna.

Falcone was again left hung out to dry by his defense, leading to two easy finishes by Remo Freuler and Riccardo Orsolini. He has conceded at least once in seven rounds in a row, surrendering 14 goals and posting 21 saves and 13 clearances over that span. Up next, Lecce will host Fiorentina next Monday.