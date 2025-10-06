Szczesny had arguably his worst league game since he joined Barcelona as he and the defensive line in front of him never had a chance against a fast and furious Sevilla attack that benefited from the spaces they found to repeatedly use deadly counter-attacks to make the final score suggest a lopsided win. This was third the third start of the season for the veteran goalkeeper, who's apparently behind injured Joan Garcia (knee) in the pecking order but could definitely use some good performances to make this an interesting fight for the starting spot.