Wojciech Szczesny News: Concedes once in win

Szczesny recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Sevilla.

Szczesny conceded one goal in Sunday's win, a Ruben Vargas strike in the 8th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He has now conceded two goals in his first three La Liga starts for Barcelona, making four saves during those contests. He faces a matchup of similar difficulty Monday versus Rayo Vallecano, a side which has scored 27 goals through 23 matches this season.