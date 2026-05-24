Wojciech Szczesny News: Concedes three in loss

Szczesny registered three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Valencia.

Szcesny made just his eighth start of the season Saturday and was unable to secure a victory in the season finale. He conceded three goals for the second time this season and also made three saves in his second straight start. It wasn't a great season for him as Joan Garcia's backup as he conceded 15 goals, made 23 saves and did not keep a clean sheet in his eight starts this season.