Wojciech Szczesny News: Concedes three in win

Szczesny had five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 4-3 victory against Celta Vigo.

Szczesny allowed three goals for the second consecutive game. He was under heavy pressure as he made five saves in the match. The goalkeeper did a poor job on the first goal as he was unable to get to a cross that resulted in the opposing player having a goal scoring opportunity against an empty net. Next, he'll face off against Mallorca, a team with 31 goals in 32 games.