Wojciech Szczesny headshot

Wojciech Szczesny News: Concedes two in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Szczesny had no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win versus Atlético Madrid.

Szczesny had a quiet outing against Atletico on Sunday as he did not make a save for the third time this season. He conceded twice for the third time and also secured four clean sheets in eight league appearances. He will try to secure a new one against Osasuna after the international break.

Wojciech Szczesny
Barcelona
