Wojciech Szczesny News: Concedes two in win
Szczesny had no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win versus Atlético Madrid.
Szczesny had a quiet outing against Atletico on Sunday as he did not make a save for the third time this season. He conceded twice for the third time and also secured four clean sheets in eight league appearances. He will try to secure a new one against Osasuna after the international break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now