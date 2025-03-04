Fantasy Soccer
Wojciech Szczesny News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Szczesny had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 win against Real Sociedad.

Szczesny had a quiet outing Sunday against Real Sociedad as he did not need to make a save to secure his third straight clean sheet. The Polish veteran now has four clean sheets in his last five league games while totaling nine saves in that span. He has been in excellent form and will try to extend that streak against Osasuna on Saturday.

Wojciech Szczesny
Barcelona
