Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny News: Keeps clean sheet Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Szczesny had three saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Szczesny had a fairly easy day Wednesday as his defense only allowed three shots on target, and his attack and midfield dominated possession. It marked his second clean sheet in five UCL starts this season. After a La Liga clash at Leganes on Saturday, he and Barcelona head on the road to Dortmund Tuesday. With Dortmund needing at least four goals to have a chance to advance, Szczesny should be under much more pressure than he was Wednesday.

Wojciech Szczesny
Barcelona
