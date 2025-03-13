Wojciech Szczesny News: More relaxed second leg

Szczesny had one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Benfica.

Barcelona did not need to rely upon the heroics of Szczesny in their second leg victory over Benfica on Tuesday, unlike in their previous match against the Portuguese side. In 90 minutes played, the veteran keeper made one save against two shots, the save came from inside his own box, and he made five recoveries. Though he was not heavily tested on Tuesday, Barcelona will need their shot stopper to be on top of his game as they prepare for a crucial La Liga away match against Atletico Madrid this Sunday.