Wojciech Szczesny News: Records clean sheet in victory

Szczesny recorded eight saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Benfica.

Szczesny turned was undeterred Wednesday, turning aside each of the eight Benfica shots on target to lift a 10-man Barcelona squad to a narrow 1-0 victory. Throughout his three Champions League appearances (three starts) this season, The veteran keeper has conceded an average of two goals per appearance while making 13 saves and 12 clearances. Szczesny is likely to take his place between the sticks Tuesday when Barcelona host Benfica for Leg 2 of the Round-of-16 matchup.