Wojciech Szczesny News: Superb in net

Szczesny had four saves and allowed zero goals in Monday's 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano.

Szczesny had one of his best displays of the season on Monday against Real Vallecano. The Polish keeper made four saves, all from inside his own box, two diving saves, made 12 recoveries and kept a clean sheet in the victory. La Liga minutes have been hard to come by for Szczesny this season, but he has started Barcelona's last four domestic matches, and has kept clean sheets in two of them. He will hope to strengthen his grip on the starting role this Saturday when the club visits Las Palmas.