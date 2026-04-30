Woo-yeong Jeong headshot

Woo-yeong Jeong Injury: Late call against Koln

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Jeong (undisclosed) resumed team training in recent days and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Koln, according to coach Marie-Louise Eta. "Woo was already doing individual work on the pitch last week and has now been integrated into team training. Everything looked good so far. We will wait for tomorrow's final training session to see if he can slot back into the squad."

Jeong had been sidelined for over two weeks after missing three consecutive matches, making his return to collective sessions an encouraging development heading into the weekend. The South Korean forward figures to ease back in from the bench if cleared rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup, and the club will provide a clearer picture on his availability after Friday's final session.

Woo-yeong Jeong
Union Berlin
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