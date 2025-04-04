Woo-yeong Jeong Injury: Out after early exit

Jeong (ankle) is out for Sunday's match against Wolfsburg due to injury, according to manager Steffen Baumgart.

Jeong will not make the call Sunday after suffering an injury in the club's last outing, with his injury still being too much to play with. The club has yet to give a further explanation his injury, leaving a return date up in the air. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Tim Skarke as a possible replacement.