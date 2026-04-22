Woo-yeong Jeong headshot

Woo-yeong Jeong Injury: Out for time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Jeong (undisclosed) is out for the time being, according to coach Marie-Louise Eta.

Jeong has been sidelined for the last two matches and will sit out again Friday against Leipzig, though no details have been provided on the nature of the issue or a potential return timeline. The lack of information makes it difficult to project when the player might be back in contention, leaving his status for upcoming fixtures uncertain.

Woo-yeong Jeong
Union Berlin
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