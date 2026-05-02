Woo-yeong Jeong headshot

Woo-yeong Jeong Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Jeong (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Koln.

Jeong has been unable to pass his late fitness test despite coach Marie-Louise Eta confirming he had been integrated back into team training in recent days following a two-week absence that had seen him miss three consecutive matches. The South Korean forward had shown encouraging signs in the sessions leading up to Friday's final assessment, but the club ultimately decided against including him in the matchday squad. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored closely as he continues his return to full fitness.

Woo-yeong Jeong
Union Berlin
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