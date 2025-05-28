Woo-yeong Jeong Injury: Signs permanently with Union Berlin

Jeong has signed on a permanent deal with Union Berlin, joining from Stuttgart, the club announced. "Wooyeong showed in his first season how valuable he can be to our team with his style of play. Even though the injury slowed him down, it quickly became clear to us that we wanted to keep him with us long-term. We are convinced that he will build on these achievements upon his return," said Horst Heldt, Managing Director of Men's Professional Football at 1. FC Union Berlin.

Jeong completed a permanent move to Union Berlin after joining on loan from Stuttgart this season. He made 23 Bundesliga appearances for Union and scored three goals in that span. The South Korean midfielder previously played for Bayern Munich, SC Freiburg, and Stuttgart. He has 25 international caps for South Korea. He is currently injured and recovering from an ligament damage in his ankle with the aim to be back fit for the preseason.