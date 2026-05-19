Woo-yeong Jeong headshot

Woo-yeong Jeong News: Closes out scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Jeong scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC Augsburg.

Jeong closed out the scoring for Union and netted the team's final goal of the 2025/26 season when he took advantage of a loose ball and a rebound to fire home from close range. Jeong scored four goals and added one assist this season, but he was mostly a bench option throughout the year when healthy. He started in just 13 of his 28 Bundesliga outings in 2025/26.

Woo-yeong Jeong
Union Berlin
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