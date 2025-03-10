Woo-yeong Jeong News: Nets in win
Jeong scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Jeong took just a single shot during Sunday's clash and made the absolute most of it, finding the back of the net. The attacking midfielder is a solid contributor but Union as a whole have struggle for consistent offensive performances. Jeong will hope to build on this goal before the March international break.
