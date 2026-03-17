Woo-yeong Jeong News: Nets late winner

Jeong scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

Jeong replaced Tim Skarke in the 64th minute and netted a last gasp winner in the 92nd minute assisted by Stanley Nsoki. Jeong also made one interception and one clearance. He has netted thrice this campaign and all his goals have come in 2026.