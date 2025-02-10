Fantasy Soccer
Woo-yeong Jeong headshot

Woo-yeong Jeong News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Jeong assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Jeong returned to the starting XI Saturday after appearing off the bench in the last match following his injuries, now starting in 12 of his 17 appearances. He also bagged an assist, finding Martin Ljubicic in the 61st minute. He now has two goals and two assist in his 17 appearances this season.

Woo-yeong Jeong
Union Berlin
