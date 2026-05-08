Woo-yeong Jeong News: Option for end of season
Jeong (undisclosed) is no longer injured and fit for the end of the season, according to manager Marie-Louise Eta.
Jeong is not on the injury list this week and is set for a return, having missed the club's past four games. This is good news as the club regains some depth to end the campaign, as the attacker has recorded three goals and one assist in 26 appearances (13 starts) this campaign.
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