Woo-yeong Jeong headshot

Woo-yeong Jeong News: Option for end of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Jeong (undisclosed) is no longer injured and fit for the end of the season, according to manager Marie-Louise Eta.

Jeong is not on the injury list this week and is set for a return, having missed the club's past four games. This is good news as the club regains some depth to end the campaign, as the attacker has recorded three goals and one assist in 26 appearances (13 starts) this campaign.

Woo-yeong Jeong
Union Berlin
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