Woo-yeong Jeong headshot

Woo-yeong Jeong News: Quiet in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Jeong generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Monchengladbach.

Jeong had a quiet outing Saturday, as did most of the team. He recorded one shot, his first in his last five appearances, but it was still off-target. He also failed to create a chance or record an accurate cross before he was subbed off in the 71st minute for Livan Burcu.

Woo-yeong Jeong
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Woo-yeong Jeong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Woo-yeong Jeong See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023