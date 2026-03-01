Woo-yeong Jeong News: Quiet in Saturday's loss

Jeong generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Monchengladbach.

Jeong had a quiet outing Saturday, as did most of the team. He recorded one shot, his first in his last five appearances, but it was still off-target. He also failed to create a chance or record an accurate cross before he was subbed off in the 71st minute for Livan Burcu.