Woo-yeong Jeong News: Quiet in Saturday's loss
Jeong generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Monchengladbach.
Jeong had a quiet outing Saturday, as did most of the team. He recorded one shot, his first in his last five appearances, but it was still off-target. He also failed to create a chance or record an accurate cross before he was subbed off in the 71st minute for Livan Burcu.
