Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wout Faes headshot

Wout Faes Injury: Available for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Faes (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's clash with Liverpool, according to manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy. "[Wout] Faes and [Jeremy] Monga are expected to be in full training today and tomorrow with the team and available for the game this weekend."

Faes is good to go for Sunday's clash with Liverpool after missing one match with a knock. When fit the center-back is a constant in the starting XI, going the full 90 almost every single match. Faes has missed a few matches via injury but rarely due to anything else.

Wout Faes
Leicester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now