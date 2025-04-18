Wout Faes Injury: Available for return

Faes (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's clash with Liverpool, according to manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy. "[Wout] Faes and [Jeremy] Monga are expected to be in full training today and tomorrow with the team and available for the game this weekend."

Faes is good to go for Sunday's clash with Liverpool after missing one match with a knock. When fit the center-back is a constant in the starting XI, going the full 90 almost every single match. Faes has missed a few matches via injury but rarely due to anything else.