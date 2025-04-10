Fantasy Soccer
Wout Faes headshot

Wout Faes Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Faes is in doubt for Saturday's match against Brighton, according to manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. "We have Wout Faes who has picked up a small injury. He couldn't train today so we'll have a look tomorrow. Of course, it's short towards the game, but that's the only game."

Faes looks to be in major doubt for Saturday after picking up what was claimed to be a small injury. He was unable to train Thursday and will try Friday, with that likely a decider if he can play or not. He is a regular starter, so this would force a change, with Caleb Okoli as a possible replacement.

Wout Faes
Leicester City
